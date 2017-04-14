Saskatoon child pornographer made bod...

Saskatoon child pornographer made body casts of young sexual assault victim

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Police who raided Russell Wolfe's home in Saskatoon in 2014 seized thousands of images of pre-teen boys and girls getting sexually abused - and two body casts made of one of his victims. It was during the review of the images and videos that investigators made a chilling discovery: the hunting trophy, 1970s tassel lamp and a photo of an elderly couple glimpsed in the background of some of the videos matched the items inside Wolfe's home.

