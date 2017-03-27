Saskatoon cab driver verbally attacke...

Saskatoon cab driver verbally attacked by passenger over his race

WARNING: Some people may find the language in the above video offensive. A Saskatoon cab driver who has been in Canada for 21 years and is now a citizen, was verbally attacked recently by a passenger over his race.

