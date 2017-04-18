Saskatchewan's Cassi Smith wins $10,0...

Saskatchewan's Cassi Smith wins $10,000 RBC Taylor Emerging Writer Award

Read more: The Globe and Mail

Smith was selected for the honour by bestselling Estevan, Sask.-born author Ross King who was awarded the $25,000 RBC Taylor Prize last month. King received the non-fiction award for "Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of the Water Lilies," his biography on the famed French impressionist painter.

Saskatchewan

