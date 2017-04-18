Saskatchewan Polytechnic bomb threat linked to suspicious package investigation: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police believe a bomb threat at a post-secondary school is part of an ongoing investigation into several suspicious packages reported in the city. Police were called yesterday after a staff member at Saskatchewan Polytechnic received an email with threats of an explosive device.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|13 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC