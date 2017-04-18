Saskatchewan Party dips to record low...

Saskatchewan Party dips to record low in Insightrix poll

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

The company said if an election were held today, 44 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot for the Saskatchewan Party. Insightrix said this is the lowest approval rating for the party since the company started tracking provincial politics in 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Tue Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,201 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC