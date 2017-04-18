Saskatchewan: Easy to draw, hard to s...

Saskatchewan: Easy to draw, hard to spell, fun to colour

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

REGINA, SASK : April 23, 2017 -- Regina comic book creator Jason Sylvestre displays his new book, Colour Saskatchewan, an adult colouring book in Regina. TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post With images of notable Saskatchewanians, historic scenes, an array of flora and fauna, and beautiful vistas, Regina illustrator Jason Sylvestre offers colouring enthusiasts a chance to fill in the blanks as they see fit in his latest book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar '17 sincere 17
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,741 • Total comments across all topics: 280,530,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC