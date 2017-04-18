Saskatchewan: Easy to draw, hard to spell, fun to colour

REGINA, SASK : April 23, 2017 -- Regina comic book creator Jason Sylvestre displays his new book, Colour Saskatchewan, an adult colouring book in Regina. TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post With images of notable Saskatchewanians, historic scenes, an array of flora and fauna, and beautiful vistas, Regina illustrator Jason Sylvestre offers colouring enthusiasts a chance to fill in the blanks as they see fit in his latest book.

