Saskatchewan cities, towns say they're insulted by government action
The Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association says the bill introduced last week would cancel all municipal services agreements and take away municipalities' right to legal action against the government. The group representing cities and towns in Saskatchewan says new legislation from the province adds insult to injury when it comes to budget cuts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Sun
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC