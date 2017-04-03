SALTCOATS - Volunteers needed for bingos
Home for the holidays to spend Christmas with Jim and Phyllis McCallum were Trent and Heidi from Weyburn, Kendra from Edmonton, Mitchell and Marissa from Saskatoon, U of S, Stacy, Lori and Garett from Yorkton, Brandon from Kelowna, U of BC, as well as Grant, Kim, Austin, Jace and Kalli of Saltcoats. Laketown Leaders are hosting peer led "Active Aging" program of stretching, strength, balance and flexibility on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. in the Stirling Room.
