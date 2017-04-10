Ryan Meili says more action needed to...

Ryan Meili says more action needed to close health gap faced by First Nations

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Saskatchewan New Democrat MLA Ryan Meili , who is also a doctor, says more needs to be done to close the health gap between First Nations and non-indigenous people. Meili said he sees First Nations patients who have been dealing with poverty and generations of struggle for so long and medication can't help fix their ills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Thu Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar '17 MJguy 54
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC