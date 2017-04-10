Ryan Meili says more action needed to close health gap faced by First Nations
Saskatchewan New Democrat MLA Ryan Meili , who is also a doctor, says more needs to be done to close the health gap between First Nations and non-indigenous people. Meili said he sees First Nations patients who have been dealing with poverty and generations of struggle for so long and medication can't help fix their ills.
