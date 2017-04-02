Regional science fair engages young minds - The Lethbridge Herald - News and Sports from around L...
J.W. Schnarr Gilbert Paterson Middle School Grade 6 student Levi Brouwer and Grade 7 student Bradley Pike take their Tiger Terminators robot project "Tiger Bot" for a walk at the Lethbridge Regional Science Fair on Saturday at the University of Lethbridge. Most working above their grade level J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald [email protected] Bright young minds took part in the region's annual science fair and science Olympics at the University of Lethbridge on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Sun
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC