Regional Library approves rate increase

By Greg Nikkel The delegates for Southeast Regional Library voted in favour of a rate increase to replace the large cut in funding from the provincial government, and defeated a motion to start winding down the regional library if the cut funds are not replaced by the government. The regional library held their annual meeting on Saturday at Captain's Hall in Weyburn, and also passed a motion to send a letter to the government requesting them to rescind the cuts to the regional libraries.

