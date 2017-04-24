Regina woman shot in face with pellet guns during armed robbery
Shortly before 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday, police arrived around the 2200 block of Broad Street after receiving a report of a robbery taking place nearby. Police were told that two young men came up to a 25-year-old woman and pointed two pellet guns at her head and demanded that she give them her belongings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar '17
|sincere
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC