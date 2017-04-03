Regina Public Library foregoing mill rate increase request amid funding cuts
Quinlan said RPL's adjustments to its budget after funding cuts is not sustainable which he says is contrary to what a library should be. Despite funding cuts in last month's provincial budget, Regina Public Library will forego asking the city to increase its mill rate.
