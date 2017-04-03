Regina proposing cost cuts across wide range of services
The city of Regina is currently dealing with a $10.3 million funding shortfall after the March provincial budget. Modified transit hours, scrapped recreational programs and closing a golf course are a few of the measures the city of Regina is looking at to alleviate some of the burden from a $10.3 million funding shortfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|12 hr
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC