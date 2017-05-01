Regina authors win their first Saskatchewan Book Award
Books nominated for the 2017 Saskatchewan Book Awards shortlist on display at the Frances Morrison Library in Saskatoon, SK on Thursday, February 9, 2017. Like their protagonists, teenage sleuths Tony Shepherd and Charlie Wolfe, local authors Angie Counios and David Gane rely on each other's particular strengths within the world of fictional crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|2
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC