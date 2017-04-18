Photos of suspects released in death of La Ronge restaurateur Simon Grant
Simon Grant, owner of Louisiana's Bar-B-Que in La Ronge, was assaulted on Saturday night when multiple people stormed the restaurant. Grant later died from his injuries.
