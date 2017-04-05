People on Saskatchewan First Nation m...

People on Saskatchewan First Nation moved to hotels over flood concerns

19 hrs ago Read more: Turtle Island News

MELFORT, Sask.-About 100 people from the James Smith Cree Nation will be relocated to hotels in nearby Melfort, Sask., as a precaution over flood risks in the area. Chief Wally Burns says a state of emergency was declared Tuesday afternoon, motivated mainly by deteriorating conditions on the road on the southern part of the reserve.

Saskatchewan

