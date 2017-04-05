People on Saskatchewan First Nation moved to hotels over flood concerns
MELFORT, Sask.-About 100 people from the James Smith Cree Nation will be relocated to hotels in nearby Melfort, Sask., as a precaution over flood risks in the area. Chief Wally Burns says a state of emergency was declared Tuesday afternoon, motivated mainly by deteriorating conditions on the road on the southern part of the reserve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turtle Island News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Tue
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC