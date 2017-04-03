People in Saskatchewan are paying the highest price for beer in Canada
Saskatchewan residents will be paying the most for certain sizes of beer across the country this year. This comes after the province raised the price of alcohol in their 2017-18 budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar '17
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC