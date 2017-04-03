"People die every day"; Syrian Refuge...

"People die every day"; Syrian Refugee in Saskatchewan reflects on chemical attacks

48 min ago Read more: CBC News

Rana Mustafa says she tries to keep her two children up to date with what's going on in Syria, but finds it is often hard for them to listen or talk about it. When Rana Mustafa first arrived in Saskatoon in February of 2016, she and her two children had already experienced years of bombings, war and uncertainty.

Saskatchewan

