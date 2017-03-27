O'Leary, P.E.I., wins Kraft Hockeyville, Ituna runner-up
Ituna didn't win the title of Hockeyville but the community will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades. O'Leary beat out the other finalist, Ituna, Sask., and will host an NHL pre-season game between the Ottawa Senators and the Anaheim Ducks.
