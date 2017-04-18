#NoTouchy photo project shares stories of sexual assault
Some photos in the #NoTouchy series shares messages of empowerment, while others revisit the experiences of the people in the photos. It's a difficult thing to talk about, so models in Saskatoon have posed for pictures to help raise awareness about sexual assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
