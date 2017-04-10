North Battleford tainted water victims get settlement in class-action lawsuit
People who were children and got sick from a parasite in a Saskatchewan city's drinking water 16 years ago are getting compensation. A law firm says Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench has approved a $3.3-million settlement for anyone who was younger than 18 during the tainted water scandal in North Battleford.
