New Godfrey Dean exhibit reflects a longing
Dolls evoke emotions for many, and it is those emotions which photographer Vera Saltzman has tried to capture in her exhibition 'Winnie and Sue'. The show, a series of 14 portraits of women over 40 with their childhood dolls, now occupies the main gallery at the Godfrey Dean Gallery in Yorkton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Fri
|Lorenzo
|2
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC