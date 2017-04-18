Medals awarded to YRHS

Medals awarded to YRHS

A last minute cancellation in the Skills Canada National Championships this year has once again put Yorkton Regional High School at the top of the country in robotics. Brock Chiasson, Brad Guenther, James Thiessen and Shawn Furber took the silver medal in the Saskatchewan competition in April, then put away their robot for the year.

