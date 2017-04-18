Man shot in Prince Albert, Sask. makes way to hospital
A man is recovering in a Prince Albert , Sask., hospital after a shooting that authorities believe was not a random act. Police officers in the northern Saskatchewan city were called to Victoria Hospital at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday where a 32-year-old man had made his way to the facility for treatment of a gunshot wound.
