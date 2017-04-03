Man accused of killing wife ordered to have psychiatric assessment
He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Heidi Veit, whose body was found northeast of Wilkie on March 28. Since Veit is in custody in Saskatoon, he attended Tuesday's hearing via video and his lawyer, Leslie Sullivan, took part via phone call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|23 hr
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC