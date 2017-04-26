Man accused of hitting 5 youth on Saskatchewan First Nation to seek bail

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- A man charged in a hit and run that sent an 11-year-old girl to hospital and injured four other youths will be seeking bail later this week. Colt Levi Morin, who is 20, is accused of driving into five youths who were walking on a road on the Big River First Nation on April 9. Four of the youth had minor injuries, but the 11-year-old girl was airlifted to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment.

