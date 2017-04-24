Louise Bernice Halfe, Yann Martel top list of 2017 Saskatchewan Book Award winners

Louise Bernice Halfe says it was a painful but healing process to write the poems in her latest collection, which has won three Saskatchewan Book Awards. Two went to her personally - the Rasmussen, Rasmussen & Charowsky Indigenous Peoples' Writing Award and the Saskatchewan Arts Board Poetry Award - while the third, the Indigenous Peoples' Publishing Award, was awarded to her publisher, Croteau Books.

