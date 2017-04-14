Library-to-library loans shut down after provincial cuts
"With a single stroke of its red pen, the provincial government has closed the borders between libraries in this province," said Sean Quinlan, chair of the Regina Public Library board of directors, in a news release. In its 2017 budget released last month, the provincial government cut its total funding of $1.3 million for the Saskatoon and Regina library systems.
