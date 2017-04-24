Jakes gift
Julia Mackey plays all the roles in Jake's Gift, a play about a World War II veteran making the trip back to Normandy for the first time. They will be joined by Yorkton's All That Jazz Community Concert Band for the performance, the last of the season for the Yorkton Arts Council's Stars for Saskatchewan series.
