Inquest into death of inmate Kinew James to go ahead after 1-year delay
A public inquest into the death of an inmate at the Saskatoon Regional Psychiatric Centre is to go ahead next month after a lengthy delay. An examination of what happened to Kinew James was to have been held last April, but was postponed indefinitely when new documents surfaced.
