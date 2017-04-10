History Corner - St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Yorkton, Saskatchewan
The church's dome is the site of one of North America's most extraordinary pieces of religious art. "The Coronation of Mary, Queen of Heaven" painted by Stephen Meush covers the entire dome and has a curvature of more than 62 feet.
