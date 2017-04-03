Herbert Blair gets jail time for driving drunk and dragging dog in Saskatoon
Herbert Blair, 45, was sentenced to four months in jail and a three-year driving prohibition for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and causing an injury to an animal. A man who was charged after a dog was dragged behind a vehicle last September will be serving time in jail.
