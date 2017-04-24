Fire on Ahtahkakoop First Nation deemed suspicious
The fire occurred in the early hours of April 17. Police said they were called to the scene of the fire around 3:40 a.m. CST. Community members assisted firefighters in helping to try weaken the blaze and keep it from spreading to other nearby buildings.
