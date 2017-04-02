[Features] The U of S Music Scene as ...

[Features] The U of S Music Scene as Explained by Student Musicians

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sheaf

While Broadway Avenue is more commonly associated with the Saskatoon music scene, plenty of University of Saskatchewan students are doing their part to foster a musical community on campus. I spoke to three student musicians to get a feel for what it's like being a university student in a band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Sun Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Sun Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC