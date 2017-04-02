[Features] The U of S Music Scene as Explained by Student Musicians
While Broadway Avenue is more commonly associated with the Saskatoon music scene, plenty of University of Saskatchewan students are doing their part to foster a musical community on campus. I spoke to three student musicians to get a feel for what it's like being a university student in a band.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sheaf.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Sun
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Sun
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar 6
|Ryan
|2
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Mar 4
|protect Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC