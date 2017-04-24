'Epic' Bollywood film to premiere in Saskatchewan Thursday night
Movie lovers in both Regina and Saskatoon are in for a treat Thursday night when part two of India's highest-grossing film premieres in both cities. In 2015, when Ramakrishna's company got the rights to the first film and showed them in Saskatchewan, the feedback from audiences was overwhelming.
