Death of Saskatchewan prisoner sparks call for changes in detention procedures

1 hr ago Read more: Brandon Sun

An inquest jury has found that the death of man who died while being held at a northern Saskatchewan RCMP detachment nearly two years ago was accidental. After hearing testimony last week, the six-member jury found that Desmond Roberts suffered a brain hemorrhage while in custody in La Ronge.

Saskatchewan

