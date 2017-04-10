Court documents reveal lasting agony ...

Court documents reveal lasting agony of assault on Saskatchewan woman

15 hrs ago

Court documents reveal that a Saskatchewan woman whose legs were amputated after a man viciously beat and sexually assaulted her before setting her clothes on fire can no longer do anything for herself, including going to the bathroom. The impact of the brutal assault on Marlene Bird is detailed in hundreds of documents released Wednesday in Prince Albert.

Saskatchewan

