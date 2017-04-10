Class-action suit seeks damages for p...

Class-action suit seeks damages for people who got sick from Robin Hood flour

Two Alberta law firms say they're seeking damages from Robin Hood's parent company following a national recall of 10-kilogram bags of all-purpose flour. A pair of Alberta-based law firms say they've filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of people, including a B.C. woman, who bought or consumed a popular brand of flour that's been linked to illnesses from E. coli.

