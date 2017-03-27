City proceeding with starting phase o...

City proceeding with starting phase of Fire Hall replacement

Swift Current City Council approved the initial phase of a longer term three phase plan which would proceed with the construction of a new fire hall, contingent on available grant funding. At their March 27 council meeting, council approved a $79,384 tender from P3Architecture Partnership to review the operations of the fire hall and complete schematic drawings in order to make the project eligible for Federal/Provincial infrastructure funds.

Saskatchewan

