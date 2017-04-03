City of Regina proposes higher, 6.49% tax hike due to provincial budget
The City of Regina is facing a $10.3-million shortfall, mostly due to cuts to the grants-in-lieu program in the provincial budget. The City of Regina is proposing a higher property tax increase than what was previously approved - 6.49 per cent - to deal with a shortfall brought on by the provincial budget.
