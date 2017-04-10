Canola oil: From Canada's fields to t...

Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's kitchens

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Globe and Mail

Tiny rapeseeds were long crushed for their multipurpose oil, but the product was unhealthy. A Canadian weeded out the bad and gave the world a new crop Among the 25 ingredients in chef Jason Bangerter's terroir salad are marigolds, wild berries and ground black almonds, all grown within a short walk of his kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr 4 Idiot Child 1
News 'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee... Apr 2 Mbuchholz 1
News ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07) Apr 2 Canadian 384
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar '17 MJguy 54
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,949 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC