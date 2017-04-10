Canadian Graham DeLaet shares lead after 2 rounds at RBC Heritage
Canadian Graham DeLaet eagled the par-4 ninth hole and shot a 4-under 67 on Friday for a share of the second-round lead with Luke Donald in the RBC Heritage. Donald also had a 67 to match the Weyburn, Sask., native at 10-under 132, two ahead of Ian Poulter and Webb Simpson.
