Canada-wide warrant issued for Saskatoon white powder scares suspect
A number of locations around Saskatoon have fallen victim to non-hazardous white powder scares in the past month. Saskatoon police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Amanda May Totchek, also known as Alexa Amanda May Emerson, in connection with six of eight recent white powder scares in Saskatoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|MJguy
|54
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Mar 14
|Jason
|1
|Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma...
|Mar '17
|Ryan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC