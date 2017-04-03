'Canada came of age': Saskatchewan stops to honour Vimy Ridge centennial

Harold Martinson, service officer for the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatoon Branch 63 who served in the '50s, takes a moment to pause as young cadets march to mark 100 years since the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Cadets in military uniforms, with young faces much like some of those that faced the Battle of Vimy Ridge, joined army veterans at ceremonies to mark the centennial in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

