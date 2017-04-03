Book sale in support of the public library
Many book lovers have a careful look at the long tables of books set out for the spring book sale at the Weyburn Public Library on Thursday in the Allie Griffin Art Gallery. The sale, which is held twice a year, ran until Saturday, and raises funds for new books and resources for the public library.
