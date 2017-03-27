Body of missing Regina man found northwest of city
Police say the body of Mathew Dahl was recovered northwest of the city on April 1. The Regina Police Service says the body of Mathew Dahl, 34, was recovered northwest of the Queen City sometime on Saturday. It's the same area where the man's vehicle had been found on Wednesday.
