Body of missing Regina man found nort...

Body of missing Regina man found northwest of city

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: CBC News

Police say the body of Mathew Dahl was recovered northwest of the city on April 1. The Regina Police Service says the body of Mathew Dahl, 34, was recovered northwest of the Queen City sometime on Saturday. It's the same area where the man's vehicle had been found on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t... Mar 23 sincere 17
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Mar 14 MJguy 54
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Mar 14 Jason 1
News Royal LePage study says $1 million can buy a ma... Mar 6 Ryan 2
News 'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News Anti-Islamophobia motion spurs protests - and c... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
News City hall hot spot for debate as anti-Islam and... Mar 4 protect Canada 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,998,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC