Big River, Sask., man pleads guilty to failing to remain at scene of...
A Big River, Sask., man accused of driving drunk and killing a five-year-old boy in a hit and run has pleaded guilty to a single charge. Creedyn Starblanket died Aug. 16, 2016 while riding his bicycle alongside Highway 55, that runs through Big River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Tue
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr 2
|Canadian
|384
|Little Mosque creator Zarqa Nawaz uses humour t...
|Mar 23
|sincere
|17
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC