"Bedikwea" Dana Allison Brown, 20, of Tama, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at her home in rural Tama. Traditional Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Meskwaki Cemetery on the Meskwaki Settlement in rural Tama with Homer Bear Jr. as speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tama News-Herald.