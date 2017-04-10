"Bedikwea" Dana Allison Brown
"Bedikwea" Dana Allison Brown, 20, of Tama, passed away Monday, April 10, 2017 at her home in rural Tama. Traditional Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM at the Meskwaki Cemetery on the Meskwaki Settlement in rural Tama with Homer Bear Jr. as speaker.
