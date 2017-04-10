Barefoot party in Regina promises podiatry, pampering and dancing
New Dance Horizons is a Regina based contemporary dance group, which has held barefoot dance party fundraisers in the past. Therapy at a party might seem a bit odd to some, but according to Dianne Fraser, a registered massage therapist, a party is a surprisingly good way to get people accessible therapy.
